Howard McGillin
Howard McGillin Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard McGillin (born November 5, 1953 in Los Angeles, California) is an American actor. He is known for his role of John Jasper in Drood and for being the longest running Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.
You're The Top
Movies Were Movies
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
Isn't This A Lovely Day (To Be Caught In The Rain)
Both Sides Of The Coin
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
Bounce
All Through The Night
Paree, What Did You Do To Me?, from Fifty Million Frenchmen
You Don't Know Paree, from Fifty Million Frenchmen
You Do Something to Me from Fifty Million Frenchmen
Easy To Love
I Won't Send Roses
