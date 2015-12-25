DJ Earworm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e407802a-bfc3-4979-a5e1-3196ccf9c8d9
DJ Earworm Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Roseman (aka DJ Earworm) is a San Francisco-based mashup artist who has achieved recognition for his technically sophisticated, songwriting oriented music and video mashups. His annual “United State of Pop” mashup features the top 25 songs of the year according to Billboard's Year-End Hot 100 chart in one mix.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Earworm Tracks
Sort by
United State of Pop 2009
DJ Earworm
United State of Pop 2009
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame It on the Pop
DJ Earworm
Blame It on the Pop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame It on the Pop
Last played on
DJ Earworm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist