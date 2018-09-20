Christopher SieberUS actor. Born 18 February 1969
Christopher Sieber
1969-02-18
Christopher Sieber Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Luverne Sieber (born February 18, 1969) is an American actor. He is best known for his roles as Kevin Burke in Two of a Kind starring Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical. Sieber studied acting and musical comedy at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. Sieber has appeared in Broadway musicals, including Into the Woods, Monty Python's Spamalot, Matilda and Shrek The Musical. He is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his work in Spamalot, and Shrek The Musical.
The Song That Goes Like This
What's Up Duloc? - Shrek The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
