Darin Epsilon (born September 26, 1983) is a music producer, DJ, radio personality, record label owner, and music critic from Chicago, which is widely considered the birthplace of House music. He lived in Los Angeles from 2008 to 2016 and currently resides in Berlin as of 2017.

He is primarily known for electronic dance music, with releases on many of the industry's most respected labels including Perspectives Digital, Sudbeat, Global Underground, Renaissance, Hope Recordings, microCastle, Selador, and Perfecto Records. His productions have entered Beatport's Top 100 charts numerous times and are featured in the compilations of Nick Warren, Hernan Cattaneo, Armin van Buuren, Markus Schulz, and Paul Oakenfold, among many others. He has collaborated with Hernan Cattaneo, Robert Babicz, Betoko, John Graham aka Quivver, Matt Lange, Matthew Dekay, Cid Inc, Omid 16B (S.O.S.), and Chris Fortier, among countless others.

In 2016 he was nominated for ‘Best Progressive House Artist’ in the annual Beatport Awards, and in 2011, John Digweed named him one of the winners in his 'Structures' DJ Mix Competition, sponsored by Bedrock and Ableton Live. The all-star panel of judges consisted of Oliver Lieb, Nick Muir, King Unique, Robert Babicz, and Digweed himself. Contestants were required to put together their best 25 to 30 minute mix using the tracks that appeared on the 'Structures Two' compilation. To make it even more special, 'Structures' DJ tools were included to weave into their sets.