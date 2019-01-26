Yasmin Zarine Shahmir (born 21 December 1988), who performs under the mononym Yasmin, is a British singer, songwriter and DJ. She is signed to record label Levels Entertainment, an imprint of Ministry of Sound and began her singing career in October 2010 when she appeared on rapper Devlin's single "Runaway". Her debut single, "On My Own", was released on 30 January 2011.