YasminUK DJ & singer Yasmin Shahmir. Born 21 December 1988
Yasmin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br23j.jpg
1988-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3fb5bd1-0b1a-44c5-8523-da2cfef5d69f
Yasmin Biography (Wikipedia)
Yasmin Zarine Shahmir (born 21 December 1988), who performs under the mononym Yasmin, is a British singer, songwriter and DJ. She is signed to record label Levels Entertainment, an imprint of Ministry of Sound and began her singing career in October 2010 when she appeared on rapper Devlin's single "Runaway". Her debut single, "On My Own", was released on 30 January 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yasmin Performances & Interviews
Yasmin Tracks
Sort by
Rushing Back (feat. Yasmin)
Infinity Ink
Rushing Back (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br23j.jpglink
Rushing Back (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Finish Line
Yasmin
Finish Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btpty.jpglink
Finish Line
Last played on
Light Up (The World) (feat. Shy FX & Ms. Dynamite)
Yasmin
Light Up (The World) (feat. Shy FX & Ms. Dynamite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyw4.jpglink
Light Up (The World) (feat. Shy FX & Ms. Dynamite)
Last played on
Real (feat. Yasmin)
Gorgon City
Real (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4k9.jpglink
Real (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Real (Terrace Dub) (feat. Yasmin)
Gorgon City
Real (Terrace Dub) (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Real (Terrace Dub) (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
Devlin
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzym.jpglink
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Kiss It Better (feat. Yasmin)
Cerrone
Kiss It Better (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3c.jpglink
Kiss It Better (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Feeling U (David Morales Remix) (feat. Yasmin)
Sonny Fodera
Feeling U (David Morales Remix) (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Feeling U (David Morales Remix) (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
You're No Good (feat. Santigold, Vybz Kartel, Danielle Haim & Yasmin)
Major Lazer
You're No Good (feat. Santigold, Vybz Kartel, Danielle Haim & Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
You're No Good (feat. Santigold, Vybz Kartel, Danielle Haim & Yasmin)
Last played on
On My Own
Yasmin
On My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btmh0.jpglink
On My Own
Last played on
One Night Only (feat. Yasmin)
Krystal Klear
One Night Only (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jmb1h.jpglink
One Night Only (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Yasmin
Yasmin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist