OlympicCzech big beat band. Formed 1962
1962
Olympic is a Czech rock band, founded in 1962 in Prague. The group celebrated 55 years in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blaznivej Kiki
Bajecne Misto
Everybody
