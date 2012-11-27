Brokeback
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3fa3b7a-b883-4432-9152-ed0cf4d5c19c
Brokeback Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas McCombs (born 1962) plays bass and guitar with the instrumental rock band Tortoise and leads the instrumental band Brokeback. He is also the longtime bassist for the rock band Eleventh Dream Day. In 1997, he formed Pullman with Bundy K. Brown, Chris Brokaw, and Curtis Harvey, with whom he released two albums. In May 2018, McCombs replaced Eric Claridge as the touring bassist with Chicago jazz-pop outfit The Sea and Cake.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brokeback Tracks
Sort by
The Wire, The Rag & The Payoff
Brokeback
The Wire, The Rag & The Payoff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wire, The Rag & The Payoff
Last played on
Brokeback Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist