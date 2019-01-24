David Owen Norris
David Owen Norris Biography (Wikipedia)
David Owen Norris, FSA (born 1953) is a British pianist, composer, academic, and broadcaster.
David Owen Norris Performances & Interviews
"A kaleidoscope of emotion"
2017-08-30
David Owen Norris' Chord of the Week is a dominant 13th in the 3rd inversion from Elgar's 2nd symphony.
"A kaleidoscope of emotion"
"Oh what a beautiful yawn-ing"
2017-08-16
From Richard Rodger's Oklahoma! David Owen Norris returns with another Chord of the Week.
"Oh what a beautiful yawn-ing"
David Owen Norris, Chord of the Week 6
2016-08-27
This week David Owen Norris examines the chords of Grieg's Concerto
David Owen Norris, Chord of the Week 6
David Owen Norris Tracks
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Muriel Herbert
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Faint heart in a railway train
Muriel Herbert
Faint heart in a railway train
Faint heart in a railway train
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Madeleine Dring
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Business Girls (5 Betjeman songs)
Loveliest of trees
Muriel Herbert
Loveliest of trees
Loveliest of trees
In Praise of Neptune
John Ireland
In Praise of Neptune
In Praise of Neptune
Concerto in E flat Op.7 no.5 (3rd mvt)
Johann Christian Bach
Concerto in E flat Op.7 no.5 (3rd mvt)
Concerto in E flat Op.7 no.5 (3rd mvt)
Ninfe se liete
Giuseppe Bonno
Ninfe se liete
Ninfe se liete
Piano Concerto in C major (slow mvt)
Antonio Salieri
Piano Concerto in C major (slow mvt)
Piano Concerto in C major (slow mvt)
A life that lives for you
Arthur Sullivan
A life that lives for you
A life that lives for you
Drink to me only
anon., David Owen Norris, Roger Quilter & David Wilson‐Johnson
Drink to me only
Drink to me only
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
Muriel Herbert
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
Arthur Sullivan
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
Arthur Sullivan
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
Nel ciel seren
Arthur Sullivan
Nel ciel seren
Nel ciel seren
Jerusalem for voice and keyboard
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem for voice and keyboard
Jerusalem for voice and keyboard
The Starlings
Roger Quilter
The Starlings
The Starlings
"Come into the garden, Maud"
Sir Arthur Somervell
"Come into the garden, Maud"
"Come into the garden, Maud"
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
David Owen Norris
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Jazz Concerto (2nd mvt)
Joseph Horovitz
Jazz Concerto (2nd mvt)
Jazz Concerto (2nd mvt)
Introduction to the Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Introduction to the Serenade to Music
Introduction to the Serenade to Music
Ah! Si vous saviez
Amanda Pitt
Ah! Si vous saviez
Ah! Si vous saviez
The Blessed Damozel (excerpt)
David Owen Norris
The Blessed Damozel (excerpt)
The Blessed Damozel (excerpt)
Somewhere or Other
Amanda Pitt
Somewhere or Other
Somewhere or Other
Tewkesbury Road
Muriel Herbert
Tewkesbury Road
Tewkesbury Road
The Arnold Book of Old Songs - Joli mois de am
David Owen Norris
The Arnold Book of Old Songs - Joli mois de am
The Arnold Book of Old Songs - Joli mois de am
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
David Owen Norris
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
Piano Concerto in G major (Op.7 no.6): Allegretto
Johann Christian Bach
Piano Concerto in G major (Op.7 no.6): Allegretto
Piano Concerto in G major (Op.7 no.6): Allegretto
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
Muriel Herbert
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 05
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 05
Cadogan Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 52 - Young Person's Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 52 - Young Person's Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 32
Proms 1987: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 41
