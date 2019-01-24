"A kaleidoscope of emotion"

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dpz06.jpg

2017-08-30T13:46:00.000Z

David Owen Norris' Chord of the Week is a dominant 13th in the 3rd inversion from Elgar's 2nd symphony.

