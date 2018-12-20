Jean-Henri d'AnglebertBorn 1 April 1629. Died 23 April 1691
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
1629-04-01
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert (baptized 1 April 1629 – 23 April 1691) was a French composer, harpsichordist and organist. He was one of the foremost keyboard composers of his day.
Unmeasured Prelude
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Unmeasured Prelude
Unmeasured Prelude
Unmeasured Prelude

Selection of airs and dances
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Selection of airs and dances
Selection of airs and dances
Selection of airs and dances
Ensemble

Excerpts from Pieces de clavecin book 1
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Excerpts from Pieces de clavecin book 1
Excerpts from Pieces de clavecin book 1
Excerpts from Pieces de clavecin book 1

Suite No 1 in G from Pieces de clavecin
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Suite No 1 in G from Pieces de clavecin
Suite No 1 in G from Pieces de clavecin
Suite No 1 in G from Pieces de clavecin

Fugue no. 5 for organ [Fugue grave]
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Fugue no. 5 for organ [Fugue grave]
Fugue no. 5 for organ [Fugue grave]
Fugue no. 5 for organ [Fugue grave]

Chaconne Du Vieux Gaultier
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Chaconne Du Vieux Gaultier
Chaconne Du Vieux Gaultier
Chaconne Du Vieux Gaultier
Performer

Suite No. 2 In G Minor
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Suite No. 2 In G Minor
Suite No. 2 In G Minor
Suite No. 2 In G Minor

Passacaille d'Armide
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Passacaille d'Armide
Passacaille d'Armide
Passacaille d'Armide

Chaconne Rondeau From Pieces De Clavecin
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Chaconne Rondeau From Pieces De Clavecin
Chaconne Rondeau From Pieces De Clavecin
Chaconne Rondeau From Pieces De Clavecin

Prelude- From Pieces De Clavecin
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Prelude- From Pieces De Clavecin
Prelude- From Pieces De Clavecin
Prelude- From Pieces De Clavecin

Deuxieme suite – Courante 1
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Deuxieme suite – Courante 1
Deuxieme suite – Courante 1
Deuxieme suite – Courante 1

Suite No 1 in G major (Prelude and Chaconne Rondeau)
Andreas Staier
Suite No 1 in G major (Prelude and Chaconne Rondeau)
Suite No 1 in G major (Prelude and Chaconne Rondeau)
Suite No 1 in G major (Prelude and Chaconne Rondeau)

Tombeau de Monsieur e Chambonnieres
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Tombeau de Monsieur e Chambonnieres
Tombeau de Monsieur e Chambonnieres
Tombeau de Monsieur e Chambonnieres

Pieces in D major (Chaconne de Galatee)
Jean-Henri d'Anglebert
Pieces in D major (Chaconne de Galatee)
Pieces in D major (Chaconne de Galatee)
Pieces in D major (Chaconne de Galatee)

