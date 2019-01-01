BonesUS rapper, Th@ Kid, TEAMSESH. Born 11 January 1994
Bones
1994-01-11
Bones Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmo Kennedy O'Connor (born January 11, 1994), known professionally as Bones (often stylized as BONES), is an American rapper from Howell, Michigan. He is also the founder of the music collective TeamSESH.
O'Connor is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in the internet's underground hip-hop scene.. Since 2010, O'Connor has released a extensive discography and developed a large fan base. As of 2019, O'Connor has released over 60 musical projects.
