Adam HolmesBorn 28 October 1990
Adam Holmes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01x23gb.jpg
1990-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3f6ecee-0068-4f7f-a367-bcff56bda41b
Adam Holmes Tracks
Sort by
Ae Fond Kiss
Adam Holmes
Ae Fond Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Ae Fond Kiss
Last played on
Fire In The Sun
Adam Holmes
Fire In The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Fire In The Sun
Last played on
Silver Tassie
Gillian Frame
Silver Tassie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Silver Tassie
Last played on
Love Down The Line
Adam Holmes
Love Down The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Love Down The Line
Last played on
Lay My Trouble Down
Adam Holmes
Lay My Trouble Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Lay My Trouble Down
Performer
Last played on
Whatever It Is You Do
Adam Holmes
Whatever It Is You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Whatever It Is You Do
Performer
Last played on
Alone We Stand
Adam Holmes
Alone We Stand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Alone We Stand
Last played on
No Man Is An Island
No Man Is An Island
Last played on
Oh My God
Adam Holmes
Oh My God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Oh My God
Last played on
Nadine
Adam Holmes
Nadine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Nadine
Last played on
When The Lights Go Down
Adam Homles
When The Lights Go Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Lights Go Down
Performer
Last played on
When the Lights Go Down
Adam Holmes
When the Lights Go Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
When the Lights Go Down
Last played on
Shining Star
Adam Holmes
Shining Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Shining Star
Last played on
Christmas In September
Heidi Talbot
Christmas In September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3n73.jpglink
Christmas In September
Last played on
No Man Is An Island
No Man Is An Island
Performer
Last played on
Mrs Garden Of Troup / The Auchterarder VIP / Lady Lauder Dick's Jig
Daniel Thorpe & Adam Holmes
Mrs Garden Of Troup / The Auchterarder VIP / Lady Lauder Dick's Jig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Mrs Garden Of Troup / The Auchterarder VIP / Lady Lauder Dick's Jig
Performer
Last played on
No Man Is An Island
No Man Is An Island
Last played on
Strange Weather
Adam Holmes
Strange Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Strange Weather
Performer
Last played on
Strange Weather
Adam Holmes
Strange Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Strange Weather
Last played on
Safe In Your Love
Adam Holmes
Safe In Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Safe In Your Love
Last played on
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
Adam Holmes
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
Performer
Last played on
THE FAIRY MAN
Adam Holmes
THE FAIRY MAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
THE FAIRY MAN
Last played on
Playlists featuring Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Blue Rose Code in Session
-
Ross Ainslie, Ross Wilson, Angus Lyon, Smita Bellur, Asin Khan Langa and Sawai Khan - Pokesdown Waltz
-
Blue Rose Code - Bluebell
-
Blue Rose Code - To The Shore
-
Blue Rose Code - Ebb & Flow
-
Blue Rose Code
-
Blue Rose Code - Scotland
-
Blue Rose Code | Interview and Session
-
Blue Rose Code | Interview
Back to artist