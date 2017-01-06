Rick FennBorn 23 May 1953
Rick Fenn
1953-05-23
Richard Fenn (born 23 May 1953) is an English rock guitarist. He is best known for being a member of the band 10cc since 1976. He has also collaborated with Mike Oldfield, Rick Wakeman, Hollies singer Peter Howarth and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.
Tropical Paradise
Tropical Paradise
