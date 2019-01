Mañana (stylized as *Mañana) is a band from Basel, Switzerland. It is a five piece band, with Manuel Bürkli performing the vocals and guitar, Jan Krattiger on guitar, Jenny Jans on piano, Samuel Burri on bass, and Lorenz Hunziker on drums.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia