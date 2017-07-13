Fruit BatsUS indie/folk rock band. Formed 1997
Fruit Bats
1997
Fruit Bats Biography (Wikipedia)
Fruit Bats is an American rock band formed in 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Noted as an early entrant into the folk-rock boom of the early 2000s, the group has had many personnel changes but revolves around singer/songwriter Eric D. Johnson.
Fruit Bats Tracks
Humbug Mountain Song
You’Re Too Weird
It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas
Ruminant Band
Dolly (edit)
Wild Honey
Picture Of A Bird
Shivering Fawn
