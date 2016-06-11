David Akeman (June 17, 1915 – November 10, 1973) better known as Stringbean (or String Bean), was an American singer-songwriter, musician, comedian, actor and semi-professional baseball player best known for his role as a main cast member on the hit television show, Hee Haw, and as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Akeman was well-known for his "old-fashioned" banjo picking style, careful mix of comedy and music, and his memorable stage wardrobe (which consisted of a long nightshirt tucked into a pair of short blue jeans belted around his knees--giving him the comical appearance of a very tall man with stubby legs). Akeman's career came to a sudden end when he and his wife were brutally murdered by burglars at their rural Tennessee home in 1973.