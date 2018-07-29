Doc Powell is an American jazz guitarist and composer. He was born and raised in Spring Valley, New York. He attended college at University of Charleston.

He has worked with Wilson Pickett, who chose him to be his musical director. He has also worked in the same capacity for Luther Vandross for over a decade. He has also worked with high-profile musicians including Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Grover Washington, Jr., Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones and Teddy Pendergrass.

Powell's debut album, Love Is Where It's At (1987), received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Instrumental for his cover of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On". His credits include work on the music for the feature films The Five Heartbeats and Down and Out in Beverly Hills.