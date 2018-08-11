Jonathan SummersBorn 2 October 1946
Jonathan Summers
1946-10-02
Sea Symphony - 4th mvt
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony: On the Beach at Night Alone
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-18T13:39:54
18
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-24T13:39:54
24
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-02T13:39:54
2
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
