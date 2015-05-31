MK BalajiSouth Indian playback singer
MK Balaji is an Indian playback singer, song writer and a Television host from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As a playback singer he has sung more than 100 songs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. His first song a lyricist was for the movie Sethupathi. He has hosted popular TV shows in Star Vijay and Zee Tamil
Eecham Pazham
A. R. Reihana
Eecham Pazham
