Plan B is a Puerto Rican reggaeton duo, consisting of Chencho (real name Orlando Javier Valle Vega, born in Guayama, Puerto Rico) and Maldy (Edwin Vázquez Vega, born in Guayama, Puerto Rico), who are co-working cousins. At an early age they had an attraction to Reggaeton music; all their efforts finally began to pay off when they met the famous music producer, DJ Blass, who gave them two the opportunity to participate in a Reggaeton compilation album called @ria 51: Aliados Al Escuadron and released their first recording "Voy Subiendo" in 1999. At the time they were called "The Panic" until after their song "Plan B" (feat. Guelo Star) from the album Reggaeton Sex Vol. 2 (2000), also produced by DJ Blass. It had everyone wondering 'Plan B' and then Chencho and Maldy dropped their original names in early 2001 and Plan B was born. They further continued their careers in the genre by participating in compilation and live albums from DJ Blass like Triple Sexxx (2001), Reggaeton Sex Live (2001), Sandunguero Vol. 1 (2001), and eventually Reggaeton Sex Crew (2002).