Late of the PierFormed 2004
Late of the Pier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqllw.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3e4e534-30cd-4979-bcc5-a75c49802f57
Late of the Pier Biography (Wikipedia)
Late of the Pier are a four-piece dance-punk band from Castle Donington, England, signed to Parlophone. Their debut album Fantasy Black Channel, produced by Erol Alkan was released on 11 August 2008 by Parlophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Late of the Pier Tracks
Sort by
The Bears Are Coming (Radio Edit)
Late of the Pier
The Bears Are Coming (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
The Bears Are Coming (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Bathroom Gurgle
Late of the Pier
Bathroom Gurgle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Bathroom Gurgle
Last played on
Space And The Woods
Late of the Pier
Space And The Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
The Bears Are Coming
Late of the Pier
The Bears Are Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
The Bears Are Coming
Last played on
Focker
Late of the Pier
Focker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Focker
Last played on
Broken
Late of the Pier
Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Broken
Last played on
Heartbeat (Cenzo Townshend Version)
Late of the Pier
Heartbeat (Cenzo Townshend Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Heartbeat (Cenzo Townshend Version)
Last played on
Blueberry
Late of the Pier
Blueberry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Blueberry
Last played on
Best In The Class
Late of the Pier
Best In The Class
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Best In The Class
Last played on
Random Firl
Late of the Pier
Random Firl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Random Firl
Last played on
Best In The Class (Soulwax Remix)
Late of the Pier
Best In The Class (Soulwax Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
Best In The Class (Soulwax Remix)
Last played on
The Bears Are Coming (Instrumental)
Late of the Pier
The Bears Are Coming (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllw.jpglink
The Bears Are Coming (Instrumental)
Last played on
Late of the Pier Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist