Etta Baker. Born 31 March 1913. Died 23 September 2006
Etta Baker
1913-03-31
Etta Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Etta Baker (March 31, 1913 – September 23, 2006) was an American Piedmont blues guitarist and singer from North Carolina.
Etta Baker Tracks
Goin' Down The Road Feelin' Bad
Etta Baker
Goin' Down The Road Feelin' Bad
Goin' Down The Road Feelin' Bad
Etta's Rainbow Poem
Etta Baker
Etta's Rainbow Poem
Etta's Rainbow Poem
