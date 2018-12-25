Starboy NathanUK RnB singer, formerly known as Nathan. Born 2 November 1986
Starboy Nathan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br537.jpg
1986-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3e14d33-a8ac-4620-a510-d9823cd6d4ff
Starboy Nathan Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Abraham Lauren Fagan-Gayle (born 2 November 1986, South London), known commercially as Nathan and more recently Starboy Nathan, is an English R&B singer, most famous for his Top 40 singles "Come into My Room" and "Diamonds".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starboy Nathan Tracks
Sort by
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Mr Bigz
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wtxc6.jpglink
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Come Into My Room
Starboy Nathan
Come Into My Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Come Into My Room
Last played on
Do Without My Love
Starboy Nathan
Do Without My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Do Without My Love
Last played on
Hangover (Feat. Wretch 32)
Starboy Nathan
Hangover (Feat. Wretch 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcc0.jpglink
Hangover (Feat. Wretch 32)
Last played on
Round And Round
Starboy Nathan
Round And Round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Round And Round
Last played on
Cold As Ice (Salaam Remi Mix) (feat. Rick Ross)
Starboy Nathan
Cold As Ice (Salaam Remi Mix) (feat. Rick Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Cold As Ice (Salaam Remi Mix) (feat. Rick Ross)
Last played on
Come Into My Room
Starboy Nathan
Come Into My Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Come Into My Room
Last played on
Who Am I
Starboy Nathan
Who Am I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btf6q.jpglink
Who Am I
Last played on
Good Love
Starboy Nathan
Good Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Good Love
Last played on
Turn Off The Lights
Starboy Nathan
Turn Off The Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Turn Off The Lights
Last played on
Diamonds
Starboy Nathan
Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btp0d.jpglink
Diamonds
Performer
Last played on
Caught Me Slipping Paradise
Starboy Nathan
Caught Me Slipping Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br537.jpglink
Caught Me Slipping Paradise
Last played on
Starboy Nathan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist