Adolf or Andrey or Adolf Andrey Schulz-Evler (12 December 1852 – 15 May 1905) was a Polish-born composer.

Born in Radom, Poland (at that time part of the Russian Empire), he studied at the Warsaw Conservatory, then under Carl Tausig in Berlin. From 1884 to 1904 he taught at the Kharkiv Music School.

He wrote about 52 pieces, most of which are now forgotten. He is best known for his piano transcription of Johann Strauss II's Blue Danube Waltz: Arabesques on "An der schönen blauen Donau." This has been recorded by many pianists, including Jorge Bolet, Jan Smeterlin, Marc-André Hamelin, Earl Wild, Leonard Pennario, Piers Lane, Byron Janis, Isador Goodman, Benjamin Grosvenor and—perhaps most famously—Josef Lhévinne.

His list of works includes: