Keerthi Sagathia Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirti Sagathia (born 14 September 1979, in Mumbai) is a musician and singer. Keerthi is the son of famous Gujarati Folk singer Karsan Sagathiya. In 2005 he was a contestant for Sony TV reality show Fame Gurukul. He was a celebrity guest singer on X Factor, Episode 29, first aired on 20 August 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keerthi Sagathia Tracks
Photocopy
Himesh Reshammiya
Photocopy
Photocopy
Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko
Keerthi Sagathia
Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko
Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko
Gunji Aangna Mein Shehnai
Sunidhi Chauhan
Gunji Aangna Mein Shehnai
Gunji Aangna Mein Shehnai
Mannat
Sonu Nigam
Mannat
Mannat
Katputhla
Keerthi Sagathia
Katputhla
Katputhla
Performer
Mayya Mayya
Chinmayi Sripada
Mayya Mayya
Mayya Mayya
Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida
Keerthi Sagathia
Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida
Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida
