Maysa. US jazz vocalist Maysa Leak. Born 17 August 1966
Maysa Leak (born August 17, 1966) is an American jazz singer better known by her mononym Maysa. She is well known by fans of smooth jazz both for her solo work and for her work with the British band Incognito.
Inseperable
My Dream
I Can't Help It
Mirrors
The Bottle
