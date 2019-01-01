Max MillerJazz Musician. Born 17 November 1911. Died 13 November 1985
Edward Maxwell "Max" Miller (November 17, 1911 – November 13, 1985) was an American jazz pianist and vibraphone player. He had a forty year career that peaked in the 1940s and '50s. Many of his compositions use extended chord harmonies, polyphony, and polytonality and were influenced by Stravinsky, Bartók, and Hindemith.
