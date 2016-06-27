Monica SinclairBorn 23 March 1925. Died 7 May 2002
Monica Sinclair
1925-03-23
Monica Sinclair Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Sinclair (23 March 1925 – 7 May 2002) was a British operatic contralto, who sang many roles with the Royal Opera, Covent Garden during the 1950s and 1960s, and appeared on stage and in recordings with Joan Sutherland, Luciano Pavarotti, Maria Callas, Sir Thomas Beecham, Sir Malcolm Sargent, and many others. She had a great gift for comedy, and she recorded many of the Gilbert and Sullivan operas, as well as the standard operatic repertory.
Monica Sinclair Tracks
Mavra
Igor Stravinsky
Mavra
Mavra
Orchestra
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
The Bear - Extravaganza In 1 Act
William Walton
The Bear - Extravaganza In 1 Act
The Bear - Extravaganza In 1 Act
Wayward sisters...But ere we this perform.
Henry Purcell
Wayward sisters...But ere we this perform.
Wayward sisters...But ere we this perform.
O Peaceful England
Monica Sinclair
O Peaceful England
O Peaceful England
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 51 - Last Night of the Proms 1967
Royal Albert Hall
16
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 51 - Last Night of the Proms 1967
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 50 - Last Night of the Proms 1966
Royal Albert Hall
17
Sep
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 50 - Last Night of the Proms 1966
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
2
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1963
Royal Albert Hall
14
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1963
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
9
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist