Max BruchBorn 6 January 1838. Died 20 October 1920
Max Bruch Biography (BBC)
"His name will endure, if only thanks to one superb violin concerto." Thus The New Grove on Max Bruch, a prolific composer who was much admired in his lifetime. His talent for melody and orchestration revealed itself at an early age, and he was encouraged to travel to Leipzig to imbibe the influence of Mendelssohn. The opera Die Loreley and the cantata Frijthof established his reputation in Germany, but it was to be his choral music - both sacred and secular - that kept his name before the public.
The First Violin Concerto was the first of a string of works for the instrument (the Scottish Fantasy is still performed occasionally), and he composed three symphonies, the Kol nidrei for cello and orchestra, and a final, unsuccessful opera, Hermione. He was a respected teacher, and numbered Respighi and Vaughan Williams among his students in Berlin. He held posts in Koblenz, Sondershausen, Breslau and Liverpool, but he reacted against the innovations of Liszt and Wagner, and found himself isolated from contemporary opinion later in life.
Profile by © Owen Mitchell
Max Bruch Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Christian Friedrich Bruch (6 January 1838 – 2 October 1920), also known as Max Karl August Bruch, was a German Romantic composer and conductor who wrote over 200 works, including three violin concertos, the first of which has become a staple of the violin repertory.
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1
Max Christian Friedrich Bruch
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor - Preview Clip
Bruch: Violin Concerto No 1 (Preview Clip)
Featured Works
Max Bruch Tracks
Sort by
Scottish fantasy Op.46 for violin and orchestra; III. Andante sostenuto
Kol Nidrei Op 47
Scottish Fantasy in E flat major (4th mvt)
Violin Concerto no.1 in G minor, Op.26
Concerto in E minor for clarinet, viola and orchestra, Op 88 (2nd mvt)
Kol Nidrei
String Quartet No.1, molto vivace
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
String Octet (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor (Finale)
Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor - Finale
Octet Op.posth. for strings (1st movement)
Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor (Op.26)
Eight Pieces, Op 83 (No 7 in B major)
Scottish fantasy for violin and orchestra (Op.46)
Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor op.26 - Finale
Romance in F Major, Op. 85
Concerto for Clarinet & Viola in E Minor, Op. 88: III. Allegro molto
Romance for viola and orchestra, Op 85
Scottish Fantasy - movement 3 - Andante Sostenuto
String Quartet No 1 in C minor (4th mvt)
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Scottish Fantasy in E flat maj Op.46: 5th mvt Allegro guerriero
Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra, Op 46 (Finale)
Concerto for two pianos, Op 88a (3rd mvt)
Kol Nidrei, Op. 47
Romance Op 85
Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26
Scottish Fantasy Op. 46: iv) Finale
Kol Nidrei op.47
8 Pieces Op.83 No.1
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (Finale)
Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26: II. Adagio
Kol Nidrei, Op.47
Adagio appassionato in F minor, Op.57
Scottish Fantasy, Op.46: Finale
Violin Concerto no 1: ii Adagio
8 pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op.83: No.6, Nocturne
8 Pieces for cl, vla (cello) & pf (harp) (Op.83),no.3 in C# min;Andante con moto
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Septet: Adagio (excerpt)
8 Pieces Op 83 for clarinet, viola & piano (Nos 2, 5 & 7)
Romance in F major for viola and orchestra, Op 85
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
Max Bruch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
