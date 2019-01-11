Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson (born 7 April 1991), better known professionally as Anne-Marie, is an English singer and songwriter. She has attained several charting singles on the UK Singles Chart, including Clean Bandit's "Rockabye", featuring Sean Paul, which peaked at number one, as well as "Alarm", "Ciao Adios", "Friends" and "2002". Her debut studio album Speak Your Mind was released on 27 April 2018, and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. She has been nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.