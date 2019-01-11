Anne‐Marie
Anne‐Marie Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson (born 7 April 1991), better known professionally as Anne-Marie, is an English singer and songwriter. She has attained several charting singles on the UK Singles Chart, including Clean Bandit's "Rockabye", featuring Sean Paul, which peaked at number one, as well as "Alarm", "Ciao Adios", "Friends" and "2002". Her debut studio album Speak Your Mind was released on 27 April 2018, and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. She has been nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne‐Marie Performances & Interviews
Anne‐Marie Tracks
Friends
Marshmello
Friends
Friends
Rewrite The Stars
James Arthur
Rewrite The Stars
Rewrite The Stars
2002
Anne‐Marie
2002
2002
Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne‐Marie)
Clean Bandit
Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne‐Marie)
Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne‐Marie)
Heavy
Anne‐Marie
Heavy
Heavy
Alarm
Anne‐Marie
Alarm
Alarm
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T12:50:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068b8g5.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-25T12:50:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p058l558.jpg
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T12:50:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0547md8.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Latest Anne‐Marie News
Anne‐Marie Links
