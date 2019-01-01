Giovanni de' BardiBorn 26 January 1534. Died September 1612
Giovanni de' Bardi
Giovanni de' Bardi Biography
Giovanni de' Bardi (5 February 1534 – September 1612), Count of Vernio, was an Italian literary critic, writer, composer and soldier.
