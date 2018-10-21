Pietro Andrea ZianiBorn 21 December 1616. Died 12 February 1684
Pietro Andrea Ziani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1616-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3d1192e-2a92-42a6-9e6b-281112438e9c
Pietro Andrea Ziani Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Andrea Ziani (1616 in Venice – 1684 in Naples) was an Italian organist and composer. He was the uncle of Marc'Antonio Ziani. Beginning in 1669, he was the organist at St Mark's Basilica and later moved on to serve Eleonor Magdalene of Neuburg in Vienna. His works included "L'Assalone punito" (1667) and the operas "La ricreazione burlesca" (1663), "L'invidia conculcata della virtù, merito, virtù, merito, valore di Leopoldo imperatore" (1664), "Cloridea" (1665), "Circe" (1665), "L'Elice" (1666) and "La Galatea" (1667).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pietro Andrea Ziani Tracks
Sort by
Sonata XI in G minor for 2 violins & 2 violas
Pietro Andrea Ziani
Sonata XI in G minor for 2 violins & 2 violas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwcmn.jpglink
Sonata XI in G minor for 2 violins & 2 violas
Last played on
Pietro Andrea Ziani Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist