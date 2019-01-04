Leon PayneCountry/Rockabilly artist. Born 15 June 1917. Died 11 September 1969
Leon Payne
1917-06-15
Leon Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Payne (June 15, 1917 – September 11, 1969), "the Blind Balladeer", was a country music singer and songwriter.
Lost Highway
Leon Payne
Lost Highway
Lost Highway
I'm A Lone Wolf
Leon Payne
I'm A Lone Wolf
I'm A Lone Wolf
Crazy Arms
Leon Payne
Crazy Arms
Crazy Arms
I love you because
Leon Payne
I love you because
I love you because
Mailman
Leon Payne
Mailman
Mailman
