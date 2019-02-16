Chris SladeBorn 30 October 1946
Chris Slade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3d0737a-b011-4d14-948a-81ee0a55f098
Chris Slade Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Slade (born Christopher Rees; 30 October 1946) is a Welsh rock musician and drummer, best known for playing for the Australian hard rock band AC/DC. He is the current drummer for the group, and previously drummed for the band from 1989 to 1994, performing on their 1990 album The Razors Edge along with their first live album with singer Brian Johnson, AC/DC Live. He returned to the band in February 2015 to replace Phil Rudd for the "Rock or Bust World Tour". Slade has also played with Manfred Mann's Earth Band, Tom Jones, Toomorrow, the Firm and Asia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Slade Tracks
Sort by
Thunderstruck
Angus Young, Chris Slade, Cliff Williams, Malcolm Young & AC/DC
Thunderstruck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d66zt.jpglink
Thunderstruck
Last played on
Back to artist