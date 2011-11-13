Monifah (born Monifa Carter; January 28, 1972 in Manhattan, New York) is an American R&B singer-songwriter. She is best known for her association with the late rapper Heavy D. and her music from the mid-1990s including "I Miss You (Come Back Home)", "You" and "Touch It", which was released in 1998. Monifah was raised in the East Harlem section of New York City. She starred on TV One's reality show R&B Divas: Atlanta. In 2015, Monifah signed with and released a single "One Moment" with Famous Records / Famous Music Group based out of Sunrise, FL who distributes via Universal.