Harvey MandelBorn 11 March 1945
Harvey Mandel
1945-03-11
Harvey Mandel Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Mandel (born March 11, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, United States) is an American guitarist known for his innovative approach to electric guitar playing. A professional at twenty, he played with Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, the Rolling Stones, and John Mayall before starting a solo career. Mandel is one of the first rock guitarists to use two-handed fretboard tapping.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harvey Mandel Tracks
Cristo Redentor
Harvey Mandel
Cristo Redentor
Cristo Redentor
Last played on
Lights Out
Harvey Mandel
Lights Out
Lights Out
Last played on
Wade In The Water
Harvey Mandel
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Last played on
About You
Harvey Mandel
About You
About You
Last played on
Capurange
Harvey Mandel
Capurange
Capurange
Last played on
Undino
Harvey Mandel
Undino
Undino
Last played on
Bite The Electric Eel
Harvey Mandel
Bite The Electric Eel
Bite The Electric Eel
Last played on
Peruvian Flake
Harvey Mandel
Peruvian Flake
Peruvian Flake
Last played on
The Snake
Harvey Mandel
The Snake
The Snake
Last played on
Levitation
Harvey Mandel
Levitation
Levitation
Last played on
