Adam Faith. Born 23 June 1940. Died 8 March 2003
Adam Faith
1940-06-23
Adam Faith Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Nelhams-Wright (23 June 1940 – 8 March 2003), known as Adam Faith, was a British teen idol, singer, actor and financial journalist. He was one of the most charted acts of the 1960s. He became the first UK artist to lodge his initial seven hits in the Top 5. He was also one of the first UK acts to record original songs regularly.
Easy Going Me
Easy Going Me
What Do You Want
What Do You Want
Someone Else's Baby
Someone Else's Baby
Message To Martha (Kentucky Bluebird)
Message To Martha (Kentucky Bluebird)
Honey
Honey
Lonely Pup (In A Christmas Shop)
Lonely Pup
Lonely Pup
A Message To Martha
A Message To Martha
How About That
How About That
Poor Me
Poor Me
What Now
What Now
Don't That Beat All
Don't That Beat All
The First Time
The First Time
