Lauren NewtonBorn 16 November 1952
Lauren Newton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3ccda71-396a-49ff-a666-1905a7d36f67
Lauren Newton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Amber Newton (born 16 November 1952) is an avant-garde jazz and contemporary classical singer who and founding member of the Vienna Art Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lauren Newton Tracks
Sort by
Danced
Phil Minton
Danced
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danced
Last played on
Set Up (feat. Lauren Newton)
Krisch, Hofler & Elgart
Set Up (feat. Lauren Newton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set Up (feat. Lauren Newton)
Performer
Last played on
Lauren Newton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist