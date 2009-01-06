Maria DimitriadiBorn 11 April 1950. Died 6 January 2009
Maria Dimitriadi (Greek: Μαρία Δημητριάδη) (1950 – 6 January 2009), was a Greek singer. She was one of the most renowned performers of the songs of Mikis Theodorakis and Thanos Mikroutsikos. Dimitiradi primarily connected with political left-wing songs during the Junta and Metapolitefsi era in Greece, but she also experimented with other styles and genres, of a more lyrical tone.
