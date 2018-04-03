Now, NowFormed 2003
Now, Now, formerly known as Now, Now Every Children, is an American indie rock duo formed in Blaine, Minnesota, United States, and based in Minneapolis. The band is composed of Cacie Dalager (vocals, guitar, keyboard) and Bradley Hale (drums, backing vocals).
