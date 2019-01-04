Pauline Scanlon (born in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland) is a singer of contemporary and traditional Irish music.

Dingle is in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, which is an area where the population's first language is Irish. Scanlon has been singing professionally since she was 15 years old.

Scanlon has toured extensively worldwide with Sharon Shannon and has been featured on RTÉ's The Late Late Show. She featured on Sharon Shannon's Libertango album (2003), singing "A Case of You", originally by Joni Mitchell.

Her first solo album, Red Colour Sun, was released on the Daisy Label in 2004. (Compass Records in the US) It blended traditional sounds with modern influences. In January 2006, she completed a new project with Donough Hennessy (formerly the guitar player for the Irish band Lunasa) along with Darrell Scott, Kenny Malone, Stuart Duncan and other musicians. The album Hush was released on 15 August 2006 on Compass Records.

Scanlon sang backing vocals for Belinda Carlisle on her 2007 release Voila and for Gaelic Americana artist Kyle Carey on her albums Monongah and North Star.