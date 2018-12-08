The Cats and The Fiddle
The Cats and The Fiddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3c19060-a63a-49ec-9f45-2463c3c6700d
The Cats and The Fiddle Tracks
Sort by
Hep Cat's Holiday
The Cats and The Fiddle
Hep Cat's Holiday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hep Cat's Holiday
Last played on
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
The Cats and The Fiddle
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
Last played on
Public Jitterbug No 1
The Cats and The Fiddle
Public Jitterbug No 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Public Jitterbug No 1
Last played on
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
The Cats and The Fiddle
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Cats and The Fiddle
The Cats and The Fiddle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist