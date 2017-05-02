Gene Elliott Thornton Jr. (born August 18, 1972), better known by his stage name No Malice (formerly known as Malicious and later Malice), is an American hip hop recording artist from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is best known for being one half of Southern hip hop duo Clipse, alongside his brother and fellow rapper Pusha T. No Malice released his solo debut album Hear Ye Him, on August 18, 2013, and his second studio album, Let the Dead Bury the Dead, on August 18, 2017.