Julien Rose Baker (born September 29, 1995) is an American singer and guitarist from Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is a member of the alternative rock band Forrister, formerly known as The Star Killers. She released her first solo studio album, Sprained Ankle, on 6131 Records, in 2015, and her second solo album, Turn Out the Lights, on Matador Records, in 2017. In 2018, she co-founded the supergroup boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers.