Julien Baker
Born 29 September 1995
Julien Baker
1995-09-29
Julien Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Julien Rose Baker (born September 29, 1995) is an American singer and guitarist from Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is a member of the alternative rock band Forrister, formerly known as The Star Killers. She released her first solo studio album, Sprained Ankle, on 6131 Records, in 2015, and her second solo album, Turn Out the Lights, on Matador Records, in 2017. In 2018, she co-founded the supergroup boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers.
Appointments
Rejoice
Funeral Pyre
Skyscraper (feat. Julien Baker)
Touché Amoré
Brittle Boned
Sprained Ankle
Something
