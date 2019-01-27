BreadAmerican soft rock band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1977
Bread
1968
Bread Biography (Wikipedia)
Bread was an American soft rock band from Los Angeles, California. They placed 13 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart between 1970 and 1977.
The band consisted of David Gates (vocals, bass guitar, guitar, keyboards, violin, viola, percussion), Jimmy Griffin (vocals, guitar, keyboards, percussion) and Robb Royer (bass guitar, guitar, flute, keyboards, percussion, recorder, backing vocals). On their first album session musicians Ron Edgar played drums and Jim Gordon played drums, percussion, and piano. Mike Botts became their permanent drummer when he joined in the summer of 1969, and Larry Knechtel replaced Royer in 1971, playing keyboards, bass guitar, guitar, and harmonica.
Bread Performances & Interviews
Bread Tracks
Everything I Own
Bread
Everything I Own
Everything I Own
Sweet Surrender
Bread
Sweet Surrender
Sweet Surrender
Make It With You
Bread
Make It With You
Make It With You
Baby I'm A Want You
Bread
Baby I'm A Want You
Baby I'm A Want You
Guitar Man
Bread
Guitar Man
Guitar Man
The Guitar Man
Bread
The Guitar Man
The Guitar Man
If
Bread
If
If
The Guitar Man
Bread
The Guitar Man
The Guitar Man
Lost Without Your Love
Bread
Lost Without Your Love
Lost Without Your Love
