July Talk is a Canadian alternative rock band formed in 2012 in Toronto, Ontario. The band consists of singers Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay, guitarist Ian Docherty, bassist Josh Warburton, and drummer Danny Miles. July Talk released its self-titled debut album with Sleepless Records on 16 October 2012 and its second album Touch on 9 September 2016.

Universal Music Canada released an extended version of the album in 2013. July Talk received a Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year in 2015. The album went gold in Canada the same year. It was released to American audiences in the spring of 2015 through Island Records, and was joined by an EP in Canada titled For Your Bloodshot Eyes.

With a reputation for explosive live shows, July Talk has found most of their following on the road. Since the release of their debut album, they have toured Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia, and played numerous festivals, including the WayHome Music and Arts Festival near Toronto, ON; Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, GA; Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA; Osheaga in Montreal, QC; Isle of Wight Festival in the UK; and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, TX.