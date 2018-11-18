Robert MitchumBorn 6 August 1917. Died 1 July 1997
Robert Mitchum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3b7d704-8eff-4498-9e97-964cc3611424
Robert Mitchum Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Charles Durman Mitchum (August 6, 1917 – July 1, 1997) was an American film actor, director, author, poet, composer, and singer. Mitchum rose to prominence for his starring roles in several classic films noir, and is generally considered a forerunner of the antiheroes prevalent in film during the 1950s and 1960s. His best-known films include Out of the Past (1947), The Night of the Hunter (1955), and Cape Fear (1962). Mitchum was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Story of G.I. Joe (1945).
Mitchum is rated number 23 on the American Film Institute's list of the greatest male stars of Classic American Cinema.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Mitchum Tracks
Sort by
Ballad Of Thunder Road
Robert Mitchum
Ballad Of Thunder Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad Of Thunder Road
Last played on
Gotta Travel On
Robert Mitchum
Gotta Travel On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gotta Travel On
Last played on
From A Logical Point Of View
Robert Mitchum
From A Logical Point Of View
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wheels
Robert Mitchum
Wheels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wheels
Last played on
Sunny
Robert Mitchum
Sunny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny
Last played on
Little Ole Wine Drinker Me
Robert Mitchum
Little Ole Wine Drinker Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Ole Wine Drinker Me
Last played on
Little white lies
Robert Mitchum
Little white lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little white lies
Last played on
Beauty Is Only Skin Deep
Robert Mitchum
Beauty Is Only Skin Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coconut Woman
Robert Mitchum
Coconut Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coconut Woman
Last played on
Youth Nowadays
Robert Mitchum
Youth Nowadays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youth Nowadays
Last played on
What is This (Generation Coming To)?
Robert Mitchum
What is This (Generation Coming To)?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matilda Matilda
Robert Mitchum
Matilda Matilda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matilda Matilda
Last played on
You Deserve Each Other
Robert Mitchum
You Deserve Each Other
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert Mitchum Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist