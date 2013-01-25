The 88 is an American pop rock band from Los Angeles, California. The group consists of Keith Slettedahl (vocals and guitar), Adam Merrin (keyboards and vocals), Anthony Zimmitti (drums and percussion), and Todd O'Keefe (bass and vocals). Meeting in high school in Calabasas, California, Adam Merrin and Keith Slettedahl formed the band in 2002. The band's popularity grew from high-profile song placements in video games, films, commercials, and popular TV shows.

From 2010 to 2012, the band toured and recorded with the Kinks leader Ray Davies, serving as his opening act and backing Davies for his set. The band performed with Davies at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.

Other acts The 88 have performed with include Elliott Smith, The Smashing Pumpkins, The B-52's, Elvis Costello, Black Francis, The Zombies, and The Flaming Lips.

In 2012, the band co-scored the Jennifer Westfeldt film Friends with Kids.

Their track "At Least It Was Here" is the opening theme song to the television series Community.