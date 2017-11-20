Beth HirschBorn 1967
Beth Hirsch
1967
Beth Hirsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Beth Hirsch (born October 18, 1967) is a singer-songwriter from Tampa, Florida. Hirsch is best known for her collaboration with Air on their album Moon Safari. Her first solo album, Early Days, was released in 2000, followed by Titles & Idols in 2001. After a series of collaborations with artists including Pale 3, Jakatta, and D*Note, Hirsch released her third solo album Wholehearted, in 2007.
Beth Hirsch Tracks
All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)
Air
All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)
All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)
Everything (Is Never Quite Enough)
Wasis Diop
Everything (Is Never Quite Enough)
Everything (Is Never Quite Enough)
All I Need
Air
All I Need
All I Need
