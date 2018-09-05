Two Lone Swordsmen are an English electronic music duo, consisting of producers Andrew Weatherall and Keith Tenniswood. Formed in early 1996, following the dissolution of Weatherall's influential Sabres of Paradise, the Swordsmen released material on the label Emissions Audio Output, run by Weatherall. However, the small nature of the operation limited the duo's success and they subsequently signed to Warp Records, making them labelmates with acts such as Autechre and Boards of Canada, as well as setting up the Rotters Golf Club label for their more dancefloor-friendly output under various other guises.

In 2004 they released From the Double Gone Chapel, exhibiting more of a late 1970s dub and post punk sound than their previous work, influenced heavily by groups like PiL. It was released with the single Sex Beat, a cover of the popular Gun Club song. Their latest album, Wrong Meeting, was released in April 2007, with Wrong Meeting II following a month after. Set solidly in the dub rock vein they explored on From the Double Gone Chapel, the duo venture into sleazy country and LCD Soundsystem-style punk funk disco.