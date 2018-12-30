Elin Manahan Thomas
1977
Elin Manahan Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Elin Manahan Thomas is a Welsh soprano. A specialist in Baroque music, she sang at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.
Nos Galan
Elin Manahan Thomas
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
Antonio Vivaldi
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Eternal Source Of Light Divine
Elin Manahan Thomas
Dixit Dominus, HWV.232 (Dixt Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Let the bright seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Eternal source of light divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne)
George Frideric Handel
O vos omnes
Tomás Luis de Victoria
Y Gylfinir (The Curlew)
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Gloria Patri (from Laudate Pueri RV601)
Antonio Vivaldi
O Euchari, in leta via
Hildegard von Bingen
Hydref
Elin Manahan Thomas
Mae Hiraeth yn y mor (There's Longing in the Sea)
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Yr Hela Hud (A Fairy Hunt)
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Mari Lawen (Merry Margaret)
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Starlight Express: Dawn Song
Edward Elgar
Nos o Haf (Summer Night)
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
The Cloths Of Heaven
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Mae Hiraeth Yn Y Môr
Elin Manahan Thomas
Hydref
Elin Manahan Thomas
Gweddi Pechadur
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
When I Am Laid
Henry Purcell
Je Veux Vivre
Charles‐François Gounod
Nulla In Mundo
Antonio Vivaldi
Flow My Tears
John Dowland
Ombra Mai Fu
George Frideric Handel
O Euchari
Hidegard Bingen & Elin Manahan Thomas
Bist du Mir
Johann Sebastian Bach
Pur ti miro
Claudio Monteverdi
Hela'r Ysgyfarnog
Joseph Haydn
Mit Staunen Sieht
Joseph Haydn
Tristesse
Morfydd Owen, Elin Manahan Thomas & Brian Ellsbury
Mein Herr Marquis
Johann Strauss II
Codiad Yr Ehedydd
Elin Manahan Thomas
Lascia Chio Pianga
George Frideric Handel
La Ci Darem La Mano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Salve Regina in F Minor: Et Jesum + Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Elin Manahan Thomas
Where`Er You Walk
George Frideric Handel
Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne
David Blackadder
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
Elin Manahan Thomas, Robert Davies
All Saints' Church, Haywards Heath, UK
16
Apr
2019
Elin Manahan Thomas, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Derek Jacobi and The Cantus Ensemble
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Bach and Bruckner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exghzc
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-12-05T13:43:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xwn2s.jpg
5
Dec
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Bach and Bruckner
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Tŷ Cerdd Showcase
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed64wh
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2014-06-07T13:43:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qqpl9.jpg
7
Jun
2014
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Tŷ Cerdd Showcase
19:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2013-14: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3pdgw
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2014-05-17T13:43:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qqk0q.jpg
17
May
2014
St David's Hall 2013-14: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2013: Prom 2: Doctor Who Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqg3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-13T13:43:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cqvxg.jpg
13
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 2: Doctor Who Prom
Royal Albert Hall
